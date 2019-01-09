Friday July 13 2018 Weather

Facebook
The first snow event of 2019 arrives Friday
COLUMBIA - The first snow event of 2019 is on the way. We are still three days out so please stay tuned for updates and changes. During winter weather it is impossible to know for certain exactly...
Bar near capitol building changes price to meet lobbyist limit
JEFFERSON CITY - Smith and Cross Jamaican rum...
Columbia residents call for citywide audit
COLUMBIA - A request for a citywide...
Bar near capitol building changes price to meet lobbyist limit
JEFFERSON CITY - Smith and Cross Jamaican rum, lime juice and simple syrup: just three basic ingredients for a cocktail inspired by a complicated new law. Bar Vino in Jefferson City started...
Columbia residents call for citywide audit
COLUMBIA - A request for a citywide...
Networks to air Pelosi, Schumer rebuttal to Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Television networks are...
Medical examiner rules death of Ferguson protester's son a suicide
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A medical examiner has...
Lawmakers talk priorities, what 2019 session will be like without Greitens
JEFFERSON CITY - A legislative session...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
The first snow event of 2019 arrives Friday
COLUMBIA - The first snow event of 2019 is on the way. We are still three days out so please stay tuned for updates and changes. During winter weather it is impossible to know for certain exactly...
2018: The most extreme weather year without extreme weather
COLUMBIA – 2018 was a year for the...
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE 12/6/18: The system left a dusting on...
Sports
Damarea Crockett declares for the NFL Draft
COLUMBIA - The 2019 Missouri backfield became a little less crowded on Monday afternoon, as junior running back Damarea Crockett declared for the 2019 NFL Draft. Crockett began his career...
Oklahoma State edges No. 24 Missouri 38-33 in Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Cornelius...
LIVE: Missouri battles Oklahoma State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Missouri is taking on old Big...
Weekly Wellness
Friday July 13 2018 Weather
Share: