Friday, June 10: Sports at Six

Giant rocking chair on Route 66 attracts visitors to Fanning
Giant rocking chair on Route 66 attracts visitors to Fanning
FANNING - On historic Route 66, the small town of Fanning has one of the most unique attractions in Missouri. The enormous rocking chair used to be the world's largest, at 43 feet tall. "We've had...
Multi-car pileup takes a toll on traffic on I-70
Multi-car pileup takes a toll on traffic on I-70
COLUMBIA - A multi-car pileup slowed down...
Missouri's freshman senator taking on Candy Crush
Missouri's freshman senator taking on Candy Crush
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S....
News
More heartbeat abortion bans advancing in South, Midwest
More heartbeat abortion bans advancing in South, Midwest
If a new Mississippi law survives a court...
Bike, Walk & Wheel Week steers people toward cleaner transportation
Bike, Walk & Wheel Week steers people toward cleaner transportation
COLUMBIA – Families took a bike ride...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Blues drop Game 1, Sharks take 1-0 lead in conference final
Blues drop Game 1, Sharks take 1-0 lead in conference final
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Sharks pulled away in the third period on Saturday to take a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals, beating the Blues 6-3. This might be a familiar...
Mizzou wrestling hires new Associate Head Coach
Mizzou wrestling hires new Associate Head Coach
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Wrestling head coach Brian...
Mizzou women's basketball set to play in Cancun
Mizzou women's basketball set to play in Cancun
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball...
Weekly Wellness
Friday, June 10: Sports at Six
Share: