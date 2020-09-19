Friday, June 25: Sports at Ten

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
(CNN) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday , the court announced. She was 87. Ginsburg was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and in recent years served as the most...
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
Week four of Friday Night Fever has arrived....
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Games for high school football games will...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Trump lauds Ginsburg but is eager to nominate her replacement, source says
Trump lauds Ginsburg but is eager to nominate her replacement, source says
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump hailed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "brilliant mind" in a statement Friday evening, praising her for demonstrating "that one can...
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
(CNN) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader...
Nurse arranges for a plane to fly a dying father to see his son play football one last time
Nurse arranges for a plane to fly a dying father to see his son play football one last time
(CNN) -- For a father and son, a hug before...
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
Week four of Friday Night Fever has arrived....
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Games for high school football games will...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
Week four of Friday Night Fever has arrived. Before you head out to your team's game or tune in to KOMU 8's liveblog, check out the news you should know about high school football across...
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Games for high school football games will...
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 4 of Friday Night Fever! Our...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Friday, June 25: Sports at Ten
Share: