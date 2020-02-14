Friday, May 27: Sports at Ten

Facebook
Alleged arsonist set fire to his parents' house to claim insurance money
VIENNA – The Maries County Sheriffs Department has arrested Gary Martin Travers Jr., of Jefferson City. The Maries County Prosecutor said Travers was responsible for setting fire to a house...
MU student charged with raping woman in January
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a student at the...
Maries County Sheriff's Office arrest man for August arson
MARIES COUNTY - Gary Martin Travers Jr., of...
News
Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to fight human trafficking in U.S.
COLUMBIA – Sen. Josh Hawley announced in a press release Friday he has introduced a bill that would help document human trafficking in the U.S. The bill would reform the Trafficking Victims...
Valentine's Day consumer spending is at an all-time high
COLUMBIA - Love is in the air and on the...
Alleged arsonist set fire to his parents' house to claim insurance money
VIENNA – The Maries County Sheriffs...
New MKT trail addition proposed
COLUMBIA - Since 2013, Columbia Parks and...
Mom of Audrain County inmate killed in jail attack settles for $5M
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The mother of a...
Target 8
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures plummet for the end of the week. WEDNESDAY PRECIPITATION Snow will...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Mizzou Softball sweeps Liberty and Oklahoma State in double header
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Mizzou Softball was victorious in back to back games against Liberty University and Oklahoma State on Friday afternoon, beating LU 5-4 and OSU 3-2. Sophomore Jazmyn Rollin...
Mizzou Baseball beats Jacksonville State 10-4 in 2020 opener
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. - Mizzou Baseball(1-0)...
Missouri hosts red-hot Auburn in the Mizzou Arena tomorrow
COLUMBIA - After a tough loss against the LSU...
Share: