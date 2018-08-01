Facebook
Missouri drought to intensify heading into August
Missouri drought to intensify heading into August
COLUMBIA - The weather in 2018 has been nothing short of extreme. From a long and cold winter, to the driest April, skipping spring and right into the hottest May and the fourth hottest June ...
New Cedar Ridge Elementary School opens its doors
New Cedar Ridge Elementary School opens its doors
COLUMBIA - Excited faculty, students and...
Hazing and drinking targeted in new report on MU Greek life
Hazing and drinking targeted in new report on MU Greek life
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri released...
News
COLUMBIA - The weather in 2018 has been nothing short of extreme. From a long and cold winter, to the driest April, skipping spring and right into the hottest May and the fourth hottest June ...
JEFFERSON CITY - Ameren Missouri...
COLUMBIA - Excited faculty, students and...
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri released...
FULTON - The Grabb Animal Shelter needs...
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
COLUMBIA - The weather in 2018 has been nothing short of extreme. From a long and cold winter, to the driest April, skipping spring and right into the hottest May and the fourth hottest June ...
(CNN) -- Sunburned?...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Now's the...
Sports
ATLANTA - Missouri senior quarterback Drew Lock has been through a lot during his three seasons in Columbia. Lock played for two head coaches, Gary Pinkel and Barry Odom, as well as two offensive...
COLUMBIA – A group of national champions...
COLUMBIA – Four National Handball...
Friday May 4, 2018 Morning News Headlines
