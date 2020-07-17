Friday Morning Weather

Facebook
COVID-19 Town Hall: Rising hospitalizations in Boone County
COVID-19 Town Hall: Rising hospitalizations in Boone County
COLUMBIA - Following the rise of active COVID-19 cases in Boone County, more people are also ending up in the hospital. KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with MU Health Care Associate Chief...
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Army veteran recovers from COVID-19
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Army veteran recovers from COVID-19
CALIFORNIA — Army veteran William "Skip"...
Victim identified in Jefferson City homicide
Victim identified in Jefferson City homicide
JEFFERSON CITY - The victim in a Jefferson...
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to...
2 arrested in Fulton for sexual assault of minor
2 arrested in Fulton for sexual assault of minor
FULTON — Fulton police arrested two men...
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's been working toward for years. Minor has been fighting for justice for his...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
Weather
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our changing climate here in Missouri is the shifting of our seasons. Let’s dig into summer and how it compares to our other three seasons using data...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
Sports
WATCH: Drinkwitz full interview
WATCH: Drinkwitz full interview
Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz sported his Mizzou gear while talking to the media about recent recruits, wearing a mask and the upcoming football season. You can watch the full interview...
MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more
MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more
COLUMBIA —MU's head football coach Eli...
Will the Kansas City Chiefs change the team name?
Will the Kansas City Chiefs change the team name?
COLUMBIA – The Washington...
Friday Morning Weather
