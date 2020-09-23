Friday Night Fever Play of the Week: Week 4

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
BREAKING: Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson tests positive for COVID-19
BREAKING: Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson tests positive for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Kelli Jones, Gov. Parson's Communications Director. According to Jones, Teresa Parson took a rapid...
BREAKING: Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison charged with wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor's case
BREAKING: Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison charged with wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor's case
KENTUCKY- One of the police officers involved...
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
How local officials use data from White House Coronavirus Task Force reports
How local officials use data from White House Coronavirus Task Force reports
COLUMBIA - The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force Report shows improvement in the data for Columbia and Boone County, but local health leaders said the report is just one small piece of...
BREAKING: Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson tests positive for COVID-19
BREAKING: Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson tests positive for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri First Lady Teresa...
BREAKING: Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison charged with wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor's case
BREAKING: Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison charged with wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor's case
KENTUCKY- One of the police officers involved...
Columbia vehicle chase leads to arrest
Columbia vehicle chase leads to arrest
COLUMBIA - A Columbia police officer attempted...
A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Suicide Prevention Town Hall
A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Suicide Prevention Town Hall
September is National Suicide Prevention and...
Additional Links
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Seating changes at Faurot Field
Seating changes at Faurot Field
COLUMBIA – College football season is back and the Missouri Tigers will take on Alabama this Saturday. In-person attendance for games at Faurot Field will be limited this season...
Coach Drinkwitz shares inactives for Saturday's game
Coach Drinkwitz shares inactives for Saturday's game
COLUMBIA - Missouri Head Football Coach Eli...
Kobe Bryant's widow sues LA County sheriff and the department for crash photo leak
Kobe Bryant's widow sues LA County sheriff and the department for crash photo leak
(CNN) -- Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Friday Night Fever Play of the Week: Week 4
Share: