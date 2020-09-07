Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA- Welcome to week two of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Hickman Kewpies hosting the Helias Crusaders. Hickman aims to bounce back from a blowout loss at the hands of Francis Howell, while Helias looks to start the season 2-0.

Elsewhere, Mexico takes on Southern Boone for their first game of the year. Mexico's game last week was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case.

This blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order with the newest information at the top.

FINAL:

Centralia comes back to win 34-28! @KOMUnews — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 5, 2020

FINAL:



Milan: 57

Harrisburg: 32 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

FINAL:



Cole Camp: 40

Lone Jack: 0 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

FINAL:



Marshall: 6

Center: 40 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

FINAL:



Warsaw: 42

Versailles: 14 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

FINAL:



Helias: 68

Hickman: 18 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

FINAL:



Montgomery County: 40

Louisiana: 18 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

FINAL SCORE



Moberly 49 | Osage 18



Moberly moves to 2-0 on the season & Osage falls to 1-1 with tonight’s loss. @KOMUnews — Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 5, 2020

FINAL:



Monroe City: 46

Winfield: 6 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

FINAL:



Clark County: 28

Macon: 14 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

At the end of the 3rd quarter:



Moberly 42 | Osage 12@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/xGrvYOoEo0 — Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 5, 2020

FINAL:



Fredricktown: 42

Hermann: 18 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

FINAL:

Paris: 30

Salisbury: 6 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

FINAL:

Hannibal: 32

Jefferson City: 21 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

The Rock Bridge Bruins move to 2-0 in the season as they beat the Smith-Cotton Tigers 42-0. @KOMUnews — Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) September 5, 2020

Your final tonight:



Holden: 2

Boonville: 74



Thanks for following along tonight!@KOMUnews — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

FINAL:



Montgomery County: 18

Louisiana: 40 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

At the end of the third quarter, the Fayette Falcons hold onto their lead by a score of 24-12 over the Scotland County Tigers. Does Scotland Co. have a comeback in their veins? Maybe they could sneak a former “Tigers” quarterback into the game...??@KOMUnews #FNF pic.twitter.com/JoCZampuls — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 5, 2020

FINAL:

Polo: 14

Slater: 15 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

It’s looking like the Pintos had a higher turn out than Fulton, despite this being an away game for them. Could that be why they blew the Hornets away? @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/isGLAn7OT1 — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

Knox County gets a stop at the 1-yard line. A turnover on downs results in the Eagles getting the ball back. The Westran Hornets remain down 8-0 with 9:33 left in the half. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ZNVqQMAIh1 — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 5, 2020

Holden is on the board with a safety!!! 74-2 with 1:51 remaining.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/tUjgJP66sw — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

FINAL:

Eldon: 0

Owensville: 47 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

FINAL:

Palmyra: 13

Bowling Green: 0 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 5, 2020

Hallsville/Centralia is going back and forth! 28-26 Hallsville as we head to the 4th! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7vY5w0rHgI — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 5, 2020

Pintos celebrate their blowout as the time runs down.



FINAL SCORE:



FULTON 0 | CALIFORNIA 49@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/urkSNC9aGn — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

Update: it’s now 74-0 Boonville.



A statement win for the Pirates. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/IqiqJ9EwCk — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

The Blair Oaks Falcons offense dominated tonight’s game! Final Score:

Blair Oaks 49 | Knob Noster 0 @KOMUnews ?? — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 5, 2020

Touchdown once again for California. Bringing the score to 0-43 with 5 minutes left in the game. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/BW2AYZdRWH — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

Two teammates celebrating on the sidelines after a pick-6 pushes the Pintos to an even bigger lead. Score currently sits at 0-49. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qzI8C1NIlV — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

Helias scores once again to make it 55-12 over Hickman early in the fourth quarter. @KOMUnews — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 5, 2020

UPDATE TO NCHS @ SCHS:



North Callaway 0 | South Callaway 14



End of the 3rd.@KOMUnews — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

Rock Bridge 42, Smith-Cotton 0. End 3rd. @KOMUnews — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 5, 2020

Pintos sidelines celebrate California recovering the ball after it was fumbled by Fulton. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/oTxc3WfF1r — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

California scores once more with a 22 yrd touchdown pass. Bringing the score to 0-29. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Jn3l0p0Pti — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

TOUCHDOWN! An 11 yrd touchdown run for the Pintos and a 2 point conversion. Increasing their lead 0-22. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9TuvOgbhoC — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

With their offensive showing tonight, the Fayette Falcons seem as if they could give the Atlanta Falcons a run for their money! Zach Henderson or Julio Jones one-on-one? Fayette extends their lead over the Scotland County Tigers 24-6 as we hit halftime... @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ycd7j3vpPl — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 5, 2020

At the start of the third quarter Blair Oaks leads 42-0 over Knob Noster!! @KOMUnews — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 5, 2020

At the start of the third quarter Blair Oaks leads 42-0 over Knob Noster!! @KOMUnews — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 5, 2020

Playing during a pandemic: California taking precautions by giving each player their own bucket that has their water and other personal items. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/X2coB1ASXj — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

Helias scores twice in the last six minutes of the second quarter to break the game open at Hickman. The Crusaders take a 41-12 lead into the locker room. @KOMUnews — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 5, 2020

Six feet apart and six more on the scoreboard. For the Fayette Falcons, it’s all about my favorite s-words: Safety and Scoring. The Tigers will look to claw their way back into this game as we approach halftime. The score stands 18-6 Fayette over Scotland Co. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fA6J6LCWnG — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 5, 2020

HALFTIME: Rock Bridge 28, Smith-Cotton 0. A blowout in Sedalia. @KOMUnews — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 5, 2020

Just arrived at Fulton where the score sits at 0-14 with California in the lead. It’s currently halftime and the band is celebrating their senior night! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4TVN2jYt6Q — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

Andrew Wiser activates the truck stick on touchdown number four of the night! The rout is on as Boonville has dropped a 40 spot on the Eagles with 5:32 still to go in the first half. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Q7j5V8QJky — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

Have yourself a day, Andrew Wiser! His FIFTH score of the day puts Boonville up 47 with 3:15 to go in the half. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fztf2ibaRs — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

Just arrived at Fulton where the score sits at 0-14 with California in the lead. It’s currently halftime and the band is celebrating their senior night! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4TVN2jYt6Q — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

Harrison Fowler breaks 4 tackles on his way to a dazzling 24-yard touchdown run and Hallsville takes its first lead! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/1URjQ7zsmP — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 5, 2020

With 3:40 left in the 3rd quarter, Moberly holds onto their lead 21-6 over Osage. It’s been quite the night for Moberly’s Jarrett Kinder as he’s had huge plays for the Spartans, including a block & 2 touchdowns. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jjG2u01dOx — Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 5, 2020

Down goes Hartzler yet again. Was initially thought to be a fumble; refs ruled it an incompletion. Boonville to get the ball back- looking to add to their hefty lead. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/LoR7DgtedZ — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

The Westran Hornets find an answer here in the second quarter! Senior running back Kolby Dale finds the end zone for Westran’s first touchdown of the game. The two point conversion was no good, so Knox County still leads 8-6. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RyEZVhRoSK — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 5, 2020

The Westran Hornets find an answer here in the second quarter! Senior running back Kolby Dale finds the end zone for Westran’s first touchdown of the game. The two point conversion was no good, so Knox County still leads 8-6. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RyEZVhRoSK — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 5, 2020

Lane West with the catch and run for six!!! All Pirates tonight, as it’s now a 34-0 advantage for Boonville with 9:08 to go in the first half. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qiPmIubBhy — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

Moberly’s Jarrett Kinder with ANOTHER touchdown run to give the Spartans some cushion over Osage early in the 2nd quarter! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/bJZZGyDUNV — Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 5, 2020

This game is INSANE! Tyger Cobb throws a dime to AJ Austene and this game is all tied up at 12! @KOMUnews — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 5, 2020

After Holden finally held Boonville scoreless on a drive, Eagles QB Danny Hartzler is dropped again for another Pirate sack. Stellar defensive performance thus far for Greg Hough’s crew. @KOMUnews — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

Score update!!! The Blair Oaks Falcons score yet another touchdown with 5:45 remaining in the second quarter! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/tHBpVcafml — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 5, 2020

This game is INSANE! Tyger Cobb throws a dime to AJ Austene and this game is all tied up at 12! @KOMUnews — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 5, 2020

A 98-yard touchdown from Gerry Marteen puts Battle up 12-0 over Capital City. Marteen is building off a strong game last week in which he scored five total touchdowns. @KOMUnews — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 5, 2020

With the Knox County and Westran football game underway, let’s take a look at some keys to the game for both sides! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Eb6VVNd78x — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 5, 2020

Leaving this rivalry game and headed to California at Fulton. I’ll keep you in the know with final scores for NCHS at SCHS. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/JKM6oyI1Vk — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

Boonville’s pass rush is at it yet again. Pirates LB Harper Stock with a strip sack to end Holden’s longest drive yet. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/oouauHs0GU — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

The pass by Panthers QB Sirom Iverson was picked off by #2 Alec Wieberg on Blair Oaks! @KOMUnews — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 5, 2020

Quarter number one is in the books.



Boonville: 28

Holden: 0



The Eagles will have a fourth and short to convert in Boonville territory to start the second.@KOMUnews — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

Quickly into the second quarter the Falcons scored another touchdown!! Blair Oaks also successfully completed the 2 point conversion!! Blair Oaks lead 14-0. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2WQJEHFicx — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 5, 2020

This game has been a toss up since 2016. North Callaway with last years win for this rivalry game. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qOtocDkSHZ — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

It’s all Pirates tonight in the first quarter.



Boonville QB Colby Caton joins the party with a ten yard rushing score of his own. Now a 28-0 lead for the Pirates. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/KKtA2bR9pr — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

The Smith-Cotton punt is BLOCKED! Colton Motsinger gets all of it and the Bruins are in business up 7-0. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ii7tY31PFK — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 5, 2020

The first quarter has come to a close here at Westran. The Knox County Eagles still have an eight point lead but Westran is poised to strike with the ball on the Knox County 20. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/obtYzqLjmn — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 5, 2020

It’s common knowledge that Tigers cannot in fact fly, but Falcons can. Junior Garren Vroman soars above the defense backs and secures Fayette’s second touchdown of the game. They continue to lead this one 12-0 against Scotland County as the 1st Quarter rolls on... @KOMUnews #FNF pic.twitter.com/OkMU8jgUCR — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 5, 2020

After Pirate turnover in their own red zone, the Jefferson City pounds the balls into the end zone from #4 David Bethune. Tie game 7-7 @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Co8DAseXTT — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) September 5, 2020

Holden’s first four possessions:



Turnover on downs

Turnover on downs

Fumble (returned for TD)

Punt



A rough start for Eagles HC Jimmy Tucker’s squad.



21-0 Boonville with 4:53 to go in the first, and the Pirates are driving again. @KOMUnews — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

After an exciting first quarter the Blair Oaks hold their lead at 6-0 over Knob Noster!! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/mHRubT3VD8 — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 5, 2020

Huge tackle from Blair Oaks #57 Nico Canale!! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/BinBtIakKN — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 5, 2020

Smith-Cotton is on the move. After an early 7-0 deficit and a 3 and out, a fumble recovery gave them the ball and they’re driving. This speed option to Case McMullen gave them a first down. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7O6ztNtEBJ — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 5, 2020

This first down run by senior Kolby Dale gives the Westran Hornets good field position. The ball is at the Knox County Eagles 27. The Hornets are looking for their first score of the game. Knox County still leads 8-0. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/L27R012wnA — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 5, 2020

A long touchdown run by QB Conner Haynes and a 2-point conversion has the Knox County Eagles up 8-0 over the Westran Hornets with 6:56 left in the first. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9RMoIo9eUS — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 5, 2020

Nice keeper by QB Nathan Dent which leads to a Bruins first down. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8H2Szf0LdW — Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) September 5, 2020

Fueled by a ferocious rushing attack, the Pirates have struck first, thanks to this ten-yard touchdown scamper by RB Andrew Wiser. 7-0 Boonville with 9:21 to go in Q1 @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/3HY1xSJQ6K — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

After several penalty flags and an attempted field goal for South Callaway the score still remains 0-0. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/iEAiksaE48 — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

A long touchdown run by QB Conner Haynes and a 2-point conversion has the Knox County Eagles up 8-0 over the Westran Hornets with 6:56 left in the first. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9RMoIo9eUS — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 5, 2020

TOUCHDOWN! Blair Oaks score first! Leading the game 6-0. The 2 point conversion was not successful. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/t86N52md2F — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 5, 2020

Osage with a touchdown pass to lead the way this evening. Osage leads Moberly 6-0. On the extra point kick, Moberly’s Jarret Kinder had a big block to keep the lead at 6. @KOMUnews — Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 5, 2020

Smith-Cotton’s best play so far on offense gets called back because of a holding penalty. 7-0 Bruins with 8:05 left. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EGhONhnOW7 — Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) September 5, 2020

Holden’s opening drive stalls out with a turnover on downs. Boonville will take over with excellent field position for their first drive of the evening. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/zyEBOBlCtf — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

A QB sneak by senior Connor Hayes gives the Knox County Eagles the first first down of the game. It’s still 0-0 at Westran with seven minutes left in the first. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8772Pap0wx — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 5, 2020

The Blair Oaks Falcons don’t convert on 4th down. Knob Noster gets possession. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ljAg7CyDq8 — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 5, 2020

The pass is completed to Kenan Webb as Osage looks to put points on the board midway through the 1st quarter @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/wikOe1b74d — Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 5, 2020

South Callaway kicks off putting North Callaway on the offense. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WDI8g3zM0W — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 5, 2020

Kickoff here in Westran. The Hornets won the toss. The Knox County Eagles receive the ball. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hOrdBUVLgI — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 5, 2020

3 minutes until kickoff here in Sedalia. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Huh2aRfYcA — Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) September 4, 2020

Holden has won the toss and elected to receive. We’ll see Eagles QB Danny Hartzler’s offense first tonight. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/FeOSu0b6UE — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 5, 2020

Stands are filling up as we get closer to kickoff. Social distancing and face masks are not enforced in the stand here at South Callaway. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/yXcORK3YbB — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 4, 2020

It is time for kickoff here at Fayette! The Falcons spread their wings and soar towards the sideline as they prepare for battle with the Scotland County Tigers. Which of these fearsome predators will win the battle of the jungle? @KOMUnews #FNF pic.twitter.com/If0yq7UZ4n — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 4, 2020

Moberly’s cheerleaders stand united and watch fellow classmates in Moberly High School’s Jr. ROTC present the flag for tonight’s National Anthem. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RxDqxXBRYY — Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 4, 2020

The visiting Eagles take the turf here in Boonville. Kickoff coming up shortly from Gene Reagan Field. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jRr6FSRyq3 — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 4, 2020

The visiting Eagles take the turf here in Boonville. Kickoff coming up shortly from Gene Reagan Field. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jRr6FSRyq3 — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 4, 2020

Playing during a pandemic: South Callaway taking precautions on the sidelines by spacing out players when they’re not playing. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2uoxHArWpS — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 4, 2020

Playing during a pandemic: South Callaway taking precautions on the sidelines by spacing out players when they’re not playing. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2uoxHArWpS — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 4, 2020

The Hallsville Indians taking on Centralia here in a little under 10 minutes! Looks like Hallsville made the trip, and they’re hyped for this game! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/iSwkPwOzk8 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 4, 2020

Beautiful night here in Sedalia! 10 minutes until game time. The Rock Bridge Bruins will try to move to 2-0 in the season as they visit the Smith-Cotton Tigers. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/euoOb5Enre — Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) September 4, 2020

Will South Callaway be able to secure their first win of the season with a home field advantage, after their loss to Monroe City last week? @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/w2WWOphBaU — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 4, 2020

The teams have taken the field here in Westran as the Hornets take on the Knox County Eagles. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/o8UXNrh2iN — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 4, 2020

The Jefferson City Senior Parents come together as they honor their players for their hard work. Jeff City hosting Hannibal, kickoff @ 7 pm @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/pdTLBWhvLj — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) September 4, 2020

Going into the second game of the season both the Knob Noster Panthers and the Blair Oaks Falcons are (1-0). Buckle up, this is going to be a competitive game!! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/iL8nzpbHdb — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 4, 2020

It’s a beautiful night for non-#Bears football! The Rock Bridge Bruins are in Sedalia to take on the Smith-Cotton Tigers. Follow @KOMUnews for updates throughout the game. #FNF pic.twitter.com/joFfGRkXt6 — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 4, 2020

Moberly’s #85 Jacksyn Miller is a true football veteran as he has claims he’s played since the “dawn of time.” The senior Spartans are definitely enjoying their time tonight @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/1qlsugNam9 — Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 4, 2020

It’s time to brighten up the lights! Tonight is week two of Friday Night Fever, and I am at Westran High School covering the Knox County Eagles and the Westran Hornets. It’s shaping up to be a beautiful evening for football, so stay tuned to @KOMUnews for updates on the game! pic.twitter.com/9ViuBPVlHO — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 4, 2020

Tonight North and South Callaway High School face off for the annual county showdown! Kickoff in 15 minutes! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/uSkZaiJxHc — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 4, 2020

It’s Senior Night here at South Callaway High School. Congrats seniors!!! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/an7i0o7bug — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) September 4, 2020

In an effort to promote social distancing, the Fayette Falcons have each player’s gear separated by at least six feet apart. There are also signs posted around the field to maintain distance and wear your mask. @KOMUnews #FNF pic.twitter.com/ARLU7aLiNN — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 4, 2020

One couldn’t ask for better weather for tonight’s Boonville Pirates-Holden Eagles game here at Boonville High.



Boonville’s looking to build on last week’s 25-20 win over Pleasant Hill, while Holden’s trying to bounce back from a 20-6 loss to Sherwood @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fOF9craP4v — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 4, 2020

One couldn’t ask for better weather for tonight’s Boonville Pirates-Holden Eagles game here at Boonville High.



Boonville’s looking to build on last week’s 25-20 win over Pleasant Hill, while Holden’s trying to bounce back from a 20-6 loss to Sherwood @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fOF9craP4v — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) September 4, 2020

The Moberly Spartans host the Osage Indians for week 2 of the 2020 season! Moberly’s Senior Night recognitions will begin shortly @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6TYkZ5Br9n — Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 4, 2020

We are here at Fayette for the Falcons second week matchup versus the Scotland County Tigers! It is senior night for the Falcons as 10 starters gear up for their last season. What do these two teams have in store for tonight’s game? Stay tuned here to find out! @KOMUnews #FNF pic.twitter.com/7Gt5SXoCzE — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 4, 2020