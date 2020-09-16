Friday Night Fever Week 3 Top Play of the Week

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Big Ten conference votes to start season in late October
Big Ten conference votes to start season in late October
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten announced Wednesday that its football season will begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24. This is a reversal of the conference's Aug. 11 decision to postpone...
CPS board responds to Facebook post by Rock Bridge field namesake
CPS board responds to Facebook post by Rock Bridge field namesake
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education...
U.S. Small Business Administration holds PPP loan forgiveness webinar
U.S. Small Business Administration holds PPP loan forgiveness webinar
COLUMBIA - Missouri small businesses can apply...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Governor Parson signs order extending mobilization of National Guard
Governor Parson signs order extending mobilization of National Guard
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-16 on Wednesday, extending the mobilization of the Missouri National Guard through Dec. 30, 2020. This will allow the National Guard...
Big Ten conference votes to start season in late October
Big Ten conference votes to start season in late October
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten...
CPS board responds to Facebook post by Rock Bridge field namesake
CPS board responds to Facebook post by Rock Bridge field namesake
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education...
Post-traumatic stress disorder may double risk of dementia, new analysis finds
Post-traumatic stress disorder may double risk of dementia, new analysis finds
(CNN) -- People who experience post-traumatic...
Feds outline sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccine
Feds outline sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Big Ten conference votes to start season in late October
Big Ten conference votes to start season in late October
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten announced Wednesday that its football season will begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24. This is a reversal of the conference's Aug. 11 decision to postpone...
Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
COLUMBIA- When the Missouri football team...
Rock Bridge football remains undefeated behind late field goal
Rock Bridge football remains undefeated behind late field goal
COLUMBIA - In a game riddled with turnovers...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Friday Night Fever Week 3 Top Play of the Week
Share: