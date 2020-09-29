Friday Night Fever Week 5 Play of the Week Nominees

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
UPDATE: One arrested after shots fired north of Columbia, victim in serious condition
UPDATE: One arrested after shots fired north of Columbia, victim in serious condition
BOONE COUNTY- The Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired incident at the intersection of Mauller Road and Moberly Drive Monday around 2:25 p.m. According to Sgt. Brian...
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread...
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 69 Active Student Cases at MU
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 69 Active Student Cases at MU
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
St. Louis Police wrack up $14M in overtime, audit finds
St. Louis Police wrack up $14M in overtime, audit finds
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An audit has found that St. Louis police spent nearly $14 million on overtime while struggling to fill 100 vacant positions. State Auditor Nicole Galloway faulted police for...
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest
(CNN) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was laid...
Jane Lynch talks reboot of 'Weakest Link'
Jane Lynch talks reboot of 'Weakest Link'
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8's Jordan Berger sat down...
Kansas City police will wear body cameras by early next year
Kansas City police will wear body cameras by early next year
KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Kansas City patrol...
A boy sent his Baby Yoda doll to Oregon firefighters. Now they take it on their calls
A boy sent his Baby Yoda doll to Oregon firefighters. Now they take it on their calls
(CNN) -- When 5-year-old Carver learned about...
Additional Links
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mahomes outplays Jackson to lead Chiefs past Ravens 34-20
Mahomes outplays Jackson to lead Chiefs past Ravens 34-20
BALTIMORE (AP) — It wasn’t just that Patrick Mahomes threw for a ton of yards and four touchdowns. Most impressive was how he did it. Mahomes juked, danced, and jumped in and out of...
Mizzou soccer announces attendance policy
Mizzou soccer announces attendance policy
COLUMBIA - Mizzou soccer announced Monday...
UPDATE: Battle football will play at Moberly Friday night, Smith-Cotton at Battle canceled
UPDATE: Battle football will play at Moberly Friday night, Smith-Cotton at Battle canceled
COLUMBIA- UPDATE 6:30 P.M: CPS Athletic...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Friday Night Fever Week 5 Play of the Week Nominees
Share: