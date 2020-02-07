Friday Weather Planner

Facebook
Fulton Public Schools to begin bond issue open forums
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools will begin a series of open forums Friday discussing an April bond issue. The meetings, the first of which takes place at Fulton Middle School, is intended to inform...
After recent wrecks on Rocheport bridge, officials say they'd like to see a wider version
ROCHEPORT - Wrecks on the Rocheport bridge...
NextGen facility expected to bring Missouri over $5 billion by 2045
COLUMBIA - The NextGen Precision Health...
News
Kansas City police shoot and kill armed man
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say police officers have shot and killed a man in Kansas City after he pointed a rifle at them. Police said in a news release that the man refused to drop the rifle...
Lawmakers advance proposal for casinos at Lake of the Ozarks
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House panel...
100-year-old Tuskegee Airman and Columbia College grad honored by NASA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 100-year-old...
Columbia Public School cancelled school to clear over 40 campuses
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools cancelled...
Fulton Public Schools to begin bond issue open forums
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools will begin a...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target 8 investigation about city staff discovering a forgotten fund worth $2.9 million before a vote to raise water rates. You can read our investigation...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
--> COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday, Columbia hit a high temperature of 67º, just 1-degree shy of the record from 1992. The...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
Sports
Columbia College sneaks past Eagles
COLUMBIA, MO - The Columbia College Cougars Men's team defeated the Williams Baptist University Eagles on Thursday, 69-66. The Cougars extend their win streak to four games. The Cougars struggled...
Blues fall flat against Jets
ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues lost to...
Columbia College outfielder named NCBWA Rookie of the Week
COLUMBIA, MO - The National Collegiate...
Friday Weather Planner
