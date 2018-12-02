Friday Weather Planner

Facebook
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shots fired at funeral
COLUMBIA - One man was arrested following a shots fired incident at the funeral of Ahmonta Harris on Saturday. In a press release, the Columbia Police Department said...
Women arrested on suspicion of stealing package off Fulton porch
FULTON - Police arrested two women accused of...
UPDATE: Ashland police chief voted as America's favorite crossing guard
ASHLAND - Every school day, you can...
News
America and KOMU 8 News celebrate National Mutt Day
COLUMBIA - Sunday is National Mutt Day in the United States. It is a day to celebrate mixed breed dogs. Even though you will not find mutts walking in dog shows, they can still make for...
35th annual holiday home tour raises funds for the Missouri Symphony
COLUMBIA - The 35th annual holiday home tour...
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service, convenient location and easy access when they enter the doors of an Urgent Care. They don't expect a bill doubled in price. KOMU 8 News received a bill...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill has...
Weather
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different mid-Missouri agencies are warning people about the storm's impact. The City of Columbia is asking residents not to park on priority routes. The city also...
UPDATE: Sunday blizzard arrives
FINAL UPDATE: The system is dissipating and...
Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
11/13/18 Update: According to the National...
Sports
Central Methodist captures NAIA soccer title
IRVINE, Calif - Central Methodist soccer won the NAIA national championship in penalty kicks Saturday over Missouri Valley to capture the programs first national title in any sport. Both...
Kansas City Chiefs cut star running back Kareem Hunt after video shows alleged assault
KANSAS CITY (CNN) - The Kansas City Chiefs...
Blues' comeback efforts are not enough in loss to Red Wings
DETROIT- The St. Louis Blues traveled to...
Friday Weather Planner
Share: