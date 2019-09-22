Friday_Afternoon_Planner

Facebook
Vaping-related deaths prompt students to quit
COLUMBIA- Missouri recorded its first vaping related death Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. This marks the eighth death nationwide connected to a...
Columbia Police investigating two homicides in East Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating...
Community hosts picnic to honor missing, killed loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY — Rain didn't stop...
News
Vaping-related deaths prompt students to quit
COLUMBIA- Missouri recorded its first vaping related death Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. This marks the eighth death nationwide connected to a...
Columbia Police investigating two homicides in East Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating...
UPDATE: Annual mid-Missouri Heritage Festival cancelled Sunday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation...
Community hosts picnic to honor missing, killed loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY — Rain didn't stop...
MU police report burglary at fraternity house
COLUMBIA — The University of...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate. We started with the difference between weather and climate , moved on to why the...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used...
Sports
Chiefs hold off Ravens in offensive shootout
KANSAS CITY - Patrick Mahomes threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-28 win over the Ravens on Sunday. The Chiefs got off to a slow start, with the Ravens taking a 6-0 lead early on....
Cardinals clinch playoff berth with another comeback win
CHICAGO - The Cardinals punched their ticket...
Columbia native J'den Cox wins world wrestling championship
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, University of Missouri...
