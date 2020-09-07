Friday_AM_Forecast

Facebook
TIMELINE: Six months since COVID-19 hit Missouri
TIMELINE: Six months since COVID-19 hit Missouri
MISSOURI - The first case of the novel coronavirus in Missouri was reported in St. Louis six months ago on March 7. The virus quickly shut down schools, businesses, restaurants and churches. It...
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports record Monday case increase
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports record Monday case increase
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
CPS virtual classes begin Tuesday
CPS virtual classes begin Tuesday
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools is set to...
Mizzou Athletics facilities tabbed for November election
Mizzou Athletics facilities tabbed for November election
COLUMBIA -- Boone County will choose either Mizzou Arena or the Hearnes Center to serve as a central polling location for the upcoming election. The move comes as cities across America address...
Drivers see heavy traffic on Labor Day despite pandemic
Drivers see heavy traffic on Labor Day despite pandemic
KINGDOM CITY – A number of drivers with...
Fewer fatalities on the Lake of the Ozarks despite busier-than-usual summer
Fewer fatalities on the Lake of the Ozarks despite busier-than-usual summer
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - There were two...
CPS parents frustrated with iPad issues, technicians to update this week
CPS parents frustrated with iPad issues, technicians to update this week
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools are set to...
Judge recommends dropping charges against 3 in a duck boat sinking that killed 17 people
Judge recommends dropping charges against 3 in a duck boat sinking that killed 17 people
(CNN) -- A judge in Missouri has recommended...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sports
Masked marathon: Heart of America Marathon takes precautions and goes on as scheduled
Masked marathon: Heart of America Marathon takes precautions and goes on as scheduled
COLUMBIA - While many races around the country went to a virtual format this year, the 61st Annual Heart of America Marathon went on as scheduled Labor Day morning. The race worked with the city...
Sports Xtra: American Ninja Warrior co-executive producer interview
Sports Xtra: American Ninja Warrior co-executive producer interview
ST. LOUIS - The new season of American Ninja...
Lou Brock, Hall of Fame baseball player, dies at 81
Lou Brock, Hall of Fame baseball player, dies at 81
(CNN) - Lou Brock, one of the best hitters and...
Contests
Friday_AM_Forecast
