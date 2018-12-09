Friday_Forecast

Facebook
Central Missouri Humane Society waiving adoption fees this weekend
COLUMBIA - All weekend the Central Missouri Humane Society is encouraging people to come adopt animals. The humane society has waived adoption fees this weekend. After a recent fire, 31 cats...
Columbia teen killed in crash was student at Christian Fellowship School
COLUMBIA - The Columbia teen who was killed in...
Camden County Sheriff's deputy involved in serious crash
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camden County Sheriff's...
Central Missouri Humane Society waiving adoption fees this weekend
COLUMBIA - All weekend the Central Missouri Humane Society is encouraging people to come adopt animals. The humane society has waived adoption fees this weekend. After a recent fire, 31 cats...
New Down syndrome group holds first educational event
COLUMBIA - The Down Syndrome Guild of Central...
Columbia teen killed in crash was student at Christian Fellowship School
COLUMBIA - The Columbia teen who was killed in...
Columbia church finds way to make Christmas more affordable
COLUMBIA - Karis Church in northwest...
Trump announces John Kelly is leaving
(CNN) -- White House chief of staff John Kelly...
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
COLUMBIA – After years of research, spending millions of dollars and even a public vote, the city of Columbia is no longer looking into previous plans to expand the electricity supply for...
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the...
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE 12/6/18: The system left a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces for most of mid-Missouri with up to 2" for some north of I-70 where snow fell heaviest. Roads are wet and roads that don't...
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
Sports
Missouri uses the 3-ball to beat Oral Roberts 80-64
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri looked to be in trouble after Oral Roberts' DeShang Weaver drilled a pair of 3s to cut the Tigers' lead to just three at the beginning of the second half....
Columbia man helps veterans get back on their feet
COLUMBIA - A formerly homeless veteran is...
Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from...
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Holiday Smart Shopper
Contacts
Friday_Forecast
Share: