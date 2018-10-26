Friday_Forecast

Facebook
President Trump to hold campaign rally in Columbia Nov. 1
President Trump to hold campaign rally in Columbia Nov. 1
NEW YORK - President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley at Columbia Regional Airport Thursday, Nov. 1, Trump's campaign announced...
NBC cancels Megyn Kelly's show after blackface controversy
NBC cancels Megyn Kelly's show after blackface controversy
NEW YORK (AP) — Megyn Kelly, the former...
LATEST: Man charged with 5 federal crimes in mail-bomb case
LATEST: Man charged with 5 federal crimes in mail-bomb case
WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) - Federal authorities...
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers hundreds of pounds of drugs
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers hundreds of pounds of drugs
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri State Highway...
Charges filed against former Gasconade County deputy
Charges filed against former Gasconade County deputy
JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Josh...
Volunteers clean Columbia streets in Operation Clean Neighborhoods
Volunteers clean Columbia streets in Operation Clean Neighborhoods
COLUMBIA - City employees and neighborhood...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley continues to face attacks for his stance on the Affordable Care Act. An ad by the Senate Majority PAC paints Hawley as complicit with...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: NRA claims Supreme Court could destroy right to self-defense
TARGET 8 Fact Check: NRA claims Supreme Court could destroy right to self-defense
COLUMBIA – The National Rifle...
TARGET 8: Fact Check about the details of Proposition D
TARGET 8: Fact Check about the details of Proposition D
COLUMBIA - Proposition D is a measure on the...
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Sports
Jayhawks coach Self denies ever offering improper benefits
Jayhawks coach Self denies ever offering improper benefits
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self emphatically denied Wednesday night that members of his staff ever offered impermissible benefits to prospective players, hours after...
Young racer looks to build own legacy while balancing teen life
Young racer looks to build own legacy while balancing teen life
JEFFERSON CITY – It all started with a...
Drew Lock named finalist for two major awards
Drew Lock named finalist for two major awards
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, Missouri football...
