Friday_Forecast

FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - After two weeks of rain, high school football players around mid-Missouri finally get to play under mostly clear skies Friday night. The Friday Night Fever Game of the Week features...
Missouri linebacker arrested for DWI, suspended indefinitely
COLUMBIA - Missouri Tigers senior linebacker...
UPDATE: Judge orders removal of Amendment 1 from November ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ordered...
News
Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation celebrates its 41st annual Heritage Festival and Craft show Saturday and Sunday. The event will give people the opportunity to witness "living...
Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald...
Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
COLUMBIA - Super Typhoon Mangkhut reached...
Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
COLUMBIA - Three more members of Missouri Task...
FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - After two weeks of rain, high...
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Weather
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Computer models placed the...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states...
Sports
Perez hits game-ending slam as Royals beat Twins 8-4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It has been one rough year for the Kansas City Royals. Not this night, though. This one was fun. Salvador Perez capped Kansas City's five-run ninth inning with a...
Buehler, Dodgers blank Cards to draw even in wild-card race
ST. LOUIS (AP) — In a pivotal series for...
FNF Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
