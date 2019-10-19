Friday_Morning_Weather

Facebook
Suspect in deadly Marshall shooting captured in Mississippi
Suspect in deadly Marshall shooting captured in Mississippi
MARSHALL - The suspect in a pair of shootings in early October has been caught out of state, police announced Friday. Terrelle Palmer, 41, was arrested in Mississippi, Marshall police said in a...
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
UPDATE: MU says theatre department wrong in cutting ties with True/False
UPDATE: MU says theatre department wrong in cutting ties with True/False
COLUMBIA —The University of Missouri...
Suspect in deadly Marshall shooting captured in Mississippi
Man sentenced for 2016 involuntary manslaughter case
CALIFORNIA - A man heard his sentence on...
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
UPDATE: MU says theatre department wrong in cutting ties with True/False
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
Weather
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean temperatures for 2019, now including their data from September....
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
Sports
Mexico feasts on Fulton for the 54 Bowl win
MEXICO - The trophy for the 54 Bowl might as well have been a dog bowl, rather than the highway sign Mexico hoisted after it devoured Fulton Friday in a 42-6 win. Mexico running back Dante...
Injuries plague Tolton football in latest loss
Rock Bridge comeback falls just short of stunning Helias
