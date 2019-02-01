FridayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
Bill would allow for concealed carry weapons on public transportation
JEFFERSON CITY – It is currently illegal to conceal and carry a weapon on public transportation in Missouri, but St. Sen. Bob Onder (R)-St. Charles hopes to change that with a new bill. If...
Former Mizzou athletes react to NCAA sanctions
COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou athletes are reacting...
Puppy survives two weeks in snow and cold, reunited with owner
COLUMBIA -- A puppy was reunited with her...
Parson and senators split on Missouri bridge repairs
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is unwilling to budge much on a proposed list of bridges slated for repair under a $350 million bond plan he's pitching, the Republican...
Bill would allow for concealed carry weapons on public transportation
JEFFERSON CITY – It is currently illegal...
Former Mizzou athletes react to NCAA sanctions
COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou athletes are reacting...
Despite safety concerns, Stephens Lake Park remains open until Friday
COLUMBIA – Columbia Parks and Recreation...
Puppy survives two weeks in snow and cold, reunited with owner
COLUMBIA -- A puppy was reunited with her...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
The Polar Vortex explained in augmented reality
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real phenomenon was turned into a buzzword in 2014 and has since been used out of context on the regular. The polar vortex is real, but it can’t...
Dangerous temps moving in; snow chances, too
COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2...
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
FINAL UPDATE COLUMBIA - Drier air has actively...
Sports
Former Mizzou athletes react to NCAA sanctions
COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou athletes are reacting to NCAA sanctions with terms like "crazy" and more colorful words. Mizzou Athletics is being punished for an 2016 academic cheating scandal in which...
NCAA penalizes Mizzou for tutor violations, AD Sterk promises appeal
COLUMBIA – Mizzou Athletic Director Jim...
Missouri men's basketball looks to avoid third conference loss against Auburn
AUBURN - The Missouri men’s basketball...
