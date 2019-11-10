FridayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
SPELLING IT OUT: The story behind Missouri's lettered highway system
SPELLING IT OUT: The story behind Missouri's lettered highway system
COLUMBIA – Navigating Missouri’s lettered supplemental route system can sometimes feel like trying to navigate a jumbled mess. Instead of saying 'Route OO' and 'Route AA,' Sabrina...
Cat cafe hosts Sunday sensory hours with limited stimuli distractions
Cat cafe hosts Sunday sensory hours with limited stimuli distractions
COLUMBIA - From jumping across tabletops to...
UPDATE: Man hospitalized after reported Columbia home invasion turns into shooting
UPDATE: Man hospitalized after reported Columbia home invasion turns into shooting
COLUMBIA - A news release from the Columbia...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It was the hottest month mid-Missouri has recorded in the past 130 years. That warmth held over into October for a few days. October 1 and 2 both...
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful....
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
Halloween 2019 broke records in Columbia, read...
Sports
Titans spoil Mahomes' return
Titans spoil Mahomes' return
NASHVILLE - After missing two games to a dislocated kneecap, 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes returned to the field in the Kansas City Chiefs' 35-32 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs kept the...
Missouri football shut out by Georgia
Missouri football shut out by Georgia
ATHENS - The Missouri Tigers lost, 27-0...
Columbia College advances in AMC soccer tournament
Columbia College advances in AMC soccer tournament
COLUMBIA - Columbia College remains undefeated...
