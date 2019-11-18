FridayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
Life Support: The Rural Health Care Crisis in Missouri
Life Support: The Rural Health Care Crisis in Missouri
SWEET SPRINGS - In some parts of Missouri, rural health care is on life support. A bright green handwritten poster on the door of the former I-70 Community Hospital in Sweet Springs reads:...
MDC pushes hunter safety in light of shooting incident
MDC pushes hunter safety in light of shooting incident
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of...
UPDATE: Officials confirm "shooter-victim" hunting incident
UPDATE: Officials confirm "shooter-victim" hunting incident
BOONE COUNTY - Officials confirmed there was a...
Two arrested in Osage Beach after police find a pound of methamphetamine
Two arrested in Osage Beach after police find a pound of methamphetamine
OSAGE BEACH - Police arrested two people Friday after searching a room at the Osage Village Inn and finding drugs and paraphernalia. According to a press release, officers served a search warrant...
1 wounded in road-rage incident in mid-Missouri
1 wounded in road-rage incident in mid-Missouri
ST. MARTINS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say...
Moberly man facing charges after police say he hit a 10-month-old girl
Moberly man facing charges after police say he hit a 10-month-old girl
MOBERLY - A Moberly man is facing charges...
PREVIEW: City council to discuss new airport terminal
PREVIEW: City council to discuss new airport terminal
COLUMBIA - After years in the making, Columbia...
First building declared dangerous from May tornado damage
First building declared dangerous from May tornado damage
JEFFERSON CITY—The Department of...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Sports
Early mistakes hurt Blues, lead to loss
Early mistakes hurt Blues, lead to loss
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues lost, 4-1, Saturday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Scoring came early and often for the Ducks, who received some help from Blues mistakes. With the Ducks leading...
Tigers burnt by Phoenix, lose first game on the road
Tigers burnt by Phoenix, lose first game on the road
GREEN BAY, WI- The Missouri Tigers burn out on...
Tigers swamped by Florida, lose fourth straight
Tigers swamped by Florida, lose fourth straight
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers were swamped by...
