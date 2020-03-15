FridayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
Americans return to long waits for screenings at US airports
ASSOCIATED PRESS— Weary travelers returning to the U.S. amid coronavirus-related travel restrictions were greeted by long lines and hourslong waits for required medical screenings at...
BREAKING: Missouri confirms fifth case of COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY- The fifth case of COVID-19 was...
Tiger Hotel opens pop-up shop during COVID-19 supply shortage
COLUMBIA - As supplies like toilet paper, hand...
News
Americans return to long waits for screenings at US airports
ASSOCIATED PRESS— Weary travelers returning to the U.S. amid coronavirus-related travel restrictions were greeted by long lines and hourslong waits for required medical screenings at...
BREAKING: Missouri confirms fifth case of COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY- The fifth case of COVID-19 was...
Lake Regional to screen hospital patients before entry
OSAGE BEACH- Lake Regional Health System is...
Georgia to postpone primaries over virus; 2nd state to do so
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election...
Tiger Hotel opens pop-up shop during COVID-19 supply shortage
COLUMBIA - As supplies like toilet paper, hand...
Target 8
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
SEC suspends all organized team activity through April 15
COLUMBIA - The SEC announced Friday that all "organized team activities" are suspended now through April 15. This includes competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized...
BREAKING: NCAA cancels men's, women's basketball tournaments
NEW YORK CITY - The NCAA announced it will...
SEC, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments
NEW YORK CITY - Several college basketball...
What's On
