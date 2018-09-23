FridayAfternoonWeather

Facebook
One dead in fatal crash on Old Highway 63
COLUMBIA - One person died and another was hurt in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning. Police said Perri A. Jones, 21, was driving Southbound on the 2200 block of Old Highway 63. Destiny...
Missouri basketball player arrested for alleged DWI, suspended
COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball forward...
Water main break causes at least $100,000 in damage to Hearnes Center
COLUMBIA - A water main break in MU's...
St. Louis man gets prison for fatal 2012 police chase crash
CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis man has been...
One local church brings awareness to child sexual abuse
COLUMBIA – About one in 10 children are...
Water main break causes at least $100,000 in damage to Hearnes Center
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill awards husband millions in subsidies
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill awards husband millions in subsidies
COLUMBIA - One of the latest attack ads on Sen. Claire McCaskill, D- Missouri, claims the senator is giving her husband millions in government subsidies. The National Republican...
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Computer models placed the...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states...
Missouri basketball player arrested for alleged DWI, suspended
COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball forward Mitchell Smith was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with a DWI. Smith was released after paying a $500 bond. Per an MU team official, Smith has been...
O'Neill's homer in 10th lifts Cardinals over Giants 5-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O'Neill thought...
No. 2 Georgia clears another SEC hurdle at Missouri, 43-29
COLUMBIA (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby...
