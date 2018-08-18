FridayEveningUpdate

Facebook
Moberly police search for Break Time robber
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery of Break Time North, 1210 East US 24. The incident occurred at 1:23 a.m. on Friday, August...
Prosecutor won't charge Greitens despite ethics panel review
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An ethics...
Student dropped off at wrong bus stop; school speaks on safety measures
JEFFERSON CITY - A community Facebook post on...
News
Moberly police search for Break Time robber
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery of Break Time North, 1210 East US 24. The incident occurred at 1:23 a.m. on Friday, August...
Colorado woman and daughters may have been strangled, court documents reveal
(CNN) -- New court documents...
AP source: It's not just audio, Manigault Newman has video
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's not just...
US approves new generic competitor to EpiPen
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials...
Bomb that killed 40 children in Yemen was supplied by the US
(CNN) -- The bomb used...
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Weather
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
MOBERLY - A severe thunderstorm brought half-dollar sized hail and hundreds of power outages to Randolph County Thursday evening. Ameren's outage map showed of their 10,579 customers...
Annual meteor shower to peak Sunday night
COLUMBIA - The Perseid meteor shower peaks...
Intensification likely in latest drought outlook
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Climate Prediction...
Sports
Columbia College announces Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2018
COLUMBIA – Columbia College announced its 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame class on Tuesday. The class will include men’s soccer player Nikola Velickovic, volleyball player Paula Ferreira...
Missouri offense locked and loaded
ATLANTA - Missouri senior quarterback Drew...
National Champions say handball is like family
COLUMBIA – A group of national champions...
