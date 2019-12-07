FridayEveningUpdate

Facebook
One in hospital after crash, driver hits fire truck blocking traffic
CAMDEN COUNTY — One person was transported to the hospital Friday night after being ejected from their vehicle. The Mid-County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that they...
UPDATE: Suspect shot by authorities after assaulting two people
TIPTON — A shooting suspect is in the...
Gunfire causes property damage at Fulton Break Time
FULTON - Police are investigating after shots...
Fulton celebrates 71st annual Christmas Parade
FULTON - The 71st annual Christmas parade took over the streets of Fulton on Saturday afternoon. This year's theme was "A Season of Hope." The parade is hosted by the Fulton Jaycees. On the...
Road signs honoring five Boone County Veterans are revealed
COLUMBIA - Road signs honoring five Boone...
One in hospital after crash, driver hits fire truck blocking traffic
CAMDEN COUNTY — One person was...
UPDATE: Suspect shot by authorities after assaulting two people
TIPTON — A shooting suspect is in the...
Gunfire causes property damage at Fulton Break Time
FULTON - Police are investigating after shots...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real phenomenon was turned into a buzzword in 2014 and has since been used out of context on the regular. The polar vortex is real, but it can’t...
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms...
How to be safe on winter roads
COLUMBIA - Mid Missouri winters can be rough....
Sports
Mizzou Arena set to host Norm Stewart Classic for first time
COLUMBIA - This weekend, 47 high school basketball teams from five states will go head-to-head in the 2019 Norm Stewart Classic, being held for the first time in Mizzou Arena. "This is a premiere...
Drew Lock heads into second career start with Broncos
COLUMBIA- Former MU Quarterback Drew Lock is...
Ranked Women Cougars stay undefeated at home against William Woods
COLUMBIA - The 13th ranked Columbia Cougars...
