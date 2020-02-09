FridayEveningUpdate

Facebook
Sturgeon truck driver pleads guilty in Indiana fatal crash
INDIANAPOLIS —A Sturgeon truck driver who caused a crash that killed three people plead guilty in an Indiana courtroom on Friday. According to the Indiana State Police, 57-year-old Bruce...
Charges filed against man who crashed into BCSD vehicle
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have filed charges...
Over a thousand emergency responders train in Columbia this weekend
Jim Brockett, a firefighter with the Southern...
China's virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall
BEIJING (AP) — China's virus death toll rose by 89 on Sunday to 811, passing the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, but fewer new cases were reported in a possible sign its...
Line dancing for a cure at 54 Country
FULTON - On Saturday, dozens of people showed...
Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder
PLATTE COUNTY (AP) - A Missouri woman has been...
Sturgeon truck driver pleads guilty in Indiana fatal crash
INDIANAPOLIS —A Sturgeon truck driver...
Charges filed against man who crashed into BCSD vehicle
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have filed charges...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target 8 investigation about city staff discovering a forgotten fund worth $2.9 million before a vote to raise water rates. You can read our investigation...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
--> COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday, Columbia hit a high temperature of 67º, just 1-degree shy of the record from 1992. The...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
Sports
Dallas defeats St. Louis in overtime
ST. LOUIS- The Blues lost their second straight game Saturday night falling to the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime. In a high scoring first period St. Louis jumped out to a 2-0 lead courtesy of two...
Blues retiring Chris Pronger's jersey
ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues announced...
Columbia College Men fall short against Freed-Hardeman
COLUMBIA, MO - The Columbia College Cougars...
