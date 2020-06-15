FridayEveningUpdate

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Columbia councilman calls for change to policing practices, funding
Columbia councilman calls for change to policing practices, funding
COLUMBIA - After receiving about 1,000 emails asking for change, councilman of the forth ward of Columbia Ian Thomas is looking at the future of the police department. He said the emails were...
Columbia protest focuses on inclusion, voting rights and jobs on Sunday
Columbia protest focuses on inclusion, voting rights and jobs on Sunday
COLUMBIA - Protestors marched from the Quad on...
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri cases near 16,000
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri cases near 16,000
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Columbia councilman calls for change to policing practices, funding
Columbia councilman calls for change to policing practices, funding
COLUMBIA - After receiving about 1,000 emails asking for change, councilman of the forth ward of Columbia Ian Thomas is looking at the future of the police department. He said the emails were...
Columbia protest focuses on inclusion, voting rights and jobs on Sunday
Columbia protest focuses on inclusion, voting rights and jobs on Sunday
COLUMBIA - Protestors marched from the Quad on...
Missouri State Parks hosts free kayak program
Missouri State Parks hosts free kayak program
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Parks is...
Mexico pastor marches in protest for those who are unable to
Mexico pastor marches in protest for those who are unable to
MEXICO – With the black community...
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri cases near 16,000
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri cases near 16,000
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Weather
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday afternoon. It is the second earliest landfall of a named tropical storm in Louisiana since records began in...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Hickman hires new head girls basketball coach
Hickman hires new head girls basketball coach
COLUMBIA - The Hickman Kewpies hired a new head girls basketball coach. Morgan Scott served as assistant basketball coach at Washington University in St. Louis, Southeast Missouri State and as a...
Mizzou's Bedell drafted by Cardinals
Mizzou's Bedell drafted by Cardinals
COLUMBIA - Mizzou right-handed pitcher Ian...
Mizzou Football prepares for season after Monday return
Mizzou Football prepares for season after Monday return
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Football is officially...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Additional Links
Curbside Bingo
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Curbside Bingo
SEARCH
FridayEveningUpdate
Share: