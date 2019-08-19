FridayEveningWeather

Facebook
Jefferson City Airport terminal could face demolition
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Jefferson City Memorial Airport could face demolition after suffering major flood damages. Airport officials are expecting a visit from the Federal Aviation Association...
Boone Hospital opts to remain independently-operated in future
COLUMBIA - The Boone Hospital Board of...
Inmate walks away while working at Missouri State Fair
SEDALIA - An Tipton Correctional Center inmate...
MU partners with Veterans' Affairs to help veterans turned students
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri and the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital announced and signed a partnership to help more than 285 students at the university who served in...
Boone Hospital opts to remain independently-operated in future
Inmate walks away while working at Missouri State Fair
Target 8
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment letters in the mail, Brunswick flood victims have one question: are the people assessing their homes qualified? Wayne Jones, the former Mayor of...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Chiefs fall to Steelers in second preseason game
PITTSBURGH - The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-7 in the second game of the preseason Saturday night. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' starting offense couldn't get much...
Reds halt Cardinals' win streak
Columbia College volleyball ranked no. 2 in NAIA Preseason Coaches Poll
