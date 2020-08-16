FridayEveningWeather

Facebook
UPDATE: Police looking for Columbia Mall shooting suspects
UPDATE: Police looking for Columbia Mall shooting suspects
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have identified two suspects investigators say are involved in the shooting at the Columbia Mall Tuesday night. Christopher Mullins, 31, and Davion Gross, 23, both of...
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Osage Beach Steak 'n Shake employee tests positive
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Osage Beach Steak 'n Shake employee tests positive
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
MU to hand out COVID kits to students, faculty, staff
MU to hand out COVID kits to students, faculty, staff
COLUMBIA- Volunteers worked to make 50,000...
News
They're still here: Cardinals back after long virus absence
They're still here: Cardinals back after long virus absence
CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals are back. They have returned to the field for the first time in 17 days after their season was derailed by a coronavirus outbreak. The reigning NL...
Women accused of luring husband to his death gets probation
Women accused of luring husband to his death gets probation
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) — A Jefferson City...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for Boone County as heavy rains continue until 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued. As a result...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was...
Canucks beat Blues 4-3 in OT to take 2-0 series lead
Canucks beat Blues 4-3 in OT to take 2-0 series lead
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Bo Horvat...
New Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC
New Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC
ST. LOUIS — The newest Major League...
