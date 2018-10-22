FridayMiddayPlanner

Facebook
Trolley owner, witness react to fatal trolley crash in Hermann
Trolley owner, witness react to fatal trolley crash in Hermann
HERMANN - Neighbors in the town of Hermann, Missouri are still grieving after a fatal accident involving a trolley killed a 55-year-old woman Saturday. Paula Heidemann was driving a Hyundai...
Missouri's Jontay Porter to miss season after knee injury
Missouri's Jontay Porter to miss season after knee injury
COLUMBIA - The Missouri men’s...
Evaporating: Lower milk prices threaten a Missouri family's legacy
Evaporating: Lower milk prices threaten a Missouri family's legacy
PECULIAR - Fourth generation dairy farmer Jay...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: NRA claims Supreme Court could destroy right to self-defense
TARGET 8 Fact Check: NRA claims Supreme Court could destroy right to self-defense
COLUMBIA – The National Rifle Association is backing Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley while claiming Senator Claire McCaskill will take away Americans' "right to...
TARGET 8: Fact Check about the details of Proposition D
TARGET 8: Fact Check about the details of Proposition D
COLUMBIA - Proposition D is a measure on the...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Super PACs hit Hawley on pre-existing conditions stance
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Super PACs hit Hawley on pre-existing conditions stance
COLUMBIA - A new ad that attacks Republican...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Sports
Mahomes breaks another NFL record as Chiefs handle the Bengals in Sunday night blowout
Mahomes breaks another NFL record as Chiefs handle the Bengals in Sunday night blowout
Kansas City - The Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) might just have something special. Sensational quarterback Patrick Mahomes launched four touchdown passes in a 45-10 primetime dismantling of the...
Mizzou soccer honors seniors with 2-0 triumph
Mizzou soccer honors seniors with 2-0 triumph
Columbia - The Missouri soccer team...
Mizzou volleyball notches signature win with road upset of Florida
Mizzou volleyball notches signature win with road upset of Florida
Gainesville, FL - The Missouri volleyball...
