FridayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Brunswick neighbors hopeful this summer means less flooding
Brunswick neighbors hopeful this summer means less flooding
BRUNSWICK - After a year of record-breaking flooding, neighbors in Brunswick hope they don't see a repeat this summer. "You just hope, hope that it doesn't come." John Stewart, former...
Books get a new look in Boonville
Books get a new look in Boonville
BOONVILLE — Community members in...
Sedalia man arrested after shooting Saturday
Sedalia man arrested after shooting Saturday
SEDALIA — A 49-year-old man was taken to...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Brunswick neighbors hopeful this summer means less flooding
Brunswick neighbors hopeful this summer means less flooding
BRUNSWICK - After a year of record-breaking flooding, neighbors in Brunswick hope they don't see a repeat this summer. "You just hope, hope that it doesn't come." John Stewart, former...
Linn basketball team honors player with autism
Linn basketball team honors player with autism
LINN - A lot of the times it's hard to know...
Books get a new look in Boonville
Books get a new look in Boonville
BOONVILLE — Community members in...
MU's CAFNR celebrates 150 years of education with Lt. Governor Kehoe
MU's CAFNR celebrates 150 years of education with Lt. Governor Kehoe
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri...
Opioid settlement still elusive as some lawyers criticize it
Opioid settlement still elusive as some lawyers criticize it
AP — State attorneys general are finding...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Blues tame the Wild, win 4-1
Blues tame the Wild, win 4-1
ST. PAUL, MN - The Blues won their fourth consecutive game on Sunday evening, defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in St. Paul. The Blues were out-shot 33 to 26, but the play of Jordan Binnington...
Battlehawks tie franchise-long win streak with victory over NY Guardians
Battlehawks tie franchise-long win streak with victory over NY Guardians
ST. LOUIS - Professional football returned to...
Mizzou WBB dominates Ole Miss on Senior Day
Mizzou WBB dominates Ole Miss on Senior Day
COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball honored...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
FridayMorningPlanner
Share: