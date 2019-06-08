FridayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Residents paddle through tough times
Residents paddle through tough times
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents are finding new ways to make the best of the flooding that has sent some of their favorite areas underwater. The portion of State Highway K that leads to the "Big...
Westminster College students working to build veterans memorial
Westminster College students working to build veterans memorial
FULTON - Some Westminster College students and...
Ameren could release Bagnell Dam flood gates as early as Monday
Ameren could release Bagnell Dam flood gates as early as Monday
LAKE OZARK - Ameren now says Monday is the...
News
New Franklin evacuation lifted; residents pick up the pieces
New Franklin evacuation lifted; residents pick up the pieces
NEW FRANKLIN - The New Franklin Police Department lifted the mandatory evacuation order for the city, Friday morning. Officials posted on Facebook stating the water level is going down but six...
Residents paddle through tough times
Residents paddle through tough times
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents are finding new...
Westminster College students working to build veterans memorial
Westminster College students working to build veterans memorial
FULTON - Some Westminster College students and...
Mizzou Guard Akira Levy prepares to transfer
Mizzou Guard Akira Levy prepares to transfer
COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball guard...
81st National Doughnut Day offers reminder of sweet treat's history
81st National Doughnut Day offers reminder of sweet treat's history
COLUMBIA - Friday marks a national holiday...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Sports
Mizzou Guard Akira Levy prepares to transfer
Mizzou Guard Akira Levy prepares to transfer
COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball guard Akira Levy plans to transfer and leave the Tigers. KOMU 8 confirmed Friday Levy entered the transfer portal. This gives coaches across the country the...
Missouri to merge cheer, Golden Girls; coaches fired
Missouri to merge cheer, Golden Girls; coaches fired
Beginning July 1, MU’s cheerleading and...
Blues take advantage in Stanley Cup Final
Blues take advantage in Stanley Cup Final
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues defeated the...
