FridayMorningPlanner

'Put your guns down' : community calls for peace after recent violence
'Put your guns down' : community calls for peace after recent violence
COLUMBIA - Community members gathered Saturday to honor those who have died in recent Columbia incidents. Members of Restoration of Life Ministry hosted a barbecue outside their church on...
Roots N Blues N BBQ closes early Saturday due to inclement weather
Roots N Blues N BBQ closes early Saturday due to inclement weather
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ finished early...
'Save the Swinging Bridges' group aims to preserve Brumley history
'Save the Swinging Bridges' group aims to preserve Brumley history
BRUMLEY - What started as a Facebook group has...
News
Two men arrested after allegedly stealing 66 guns from pawn shop
Two men arrested after allegedly stealing 66 guns from pawn shop
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police...
CPD enforce traffic, parking restrictions during Roots N Blues
CPD enforce traffic, parking restrictions during Roots N Blues
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate. We started with the difference between weather and climate , moved on to why the...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used...
Sports
Cardinals fight, ultimately fall to Cubs
Cardinals fight, ultimately fall to Cubs
ST. LOUIS - Despite a great offensive showing, the Cardinals fell to the Chicago Cubs 8-6 Saturday night. There was no shortage of runs for either team. The Cubs jumped out to an early lead thanks...
Kansas City Royals fall to first place Minnesota Twins
Kansas City Royals fall to first place Minnesota Twins
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals lost to...
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
