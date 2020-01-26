FridayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Missouri woman dead after Benton County crash
Missouri woman dead after Benton County crash
BENTON COUNTY — A Blue Springs, Missouri woman is dead after a crash Saturday night. Andralee Taylor, 32, was driving northbound on US-65 about one mile north of Route MM at about 7:45...
One arrested for domestic assault on MU campus
One arrested for domestic assault on MU campus
COLUMBIA— Officers with the University...
Veterans get free dental work in Columbia
Veterans get free dental work in Columbia
COLUMBIA – Dozens of veterans showed up...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Missouri woman dead after Benton County crash
Missouri woman dead after Benton County crash
BENTON COUNTY — A Blue Springs, Missouri woman is dead after a crash Saturday night. Andralee Taylor, 32, was driving northbound on US-65 about one mile north of Route MM at about 7:45...
MU students celebrate India Day
MU students celebrate India Day
COLUMBIA- Singing, dancing, and speaking were...
One arrested for domestic assault on MU campus
One arrested for domestic assault on MU campus
COLUMBIA— Officers with the University...
Community concert promotes unity
Community concert promotes unity
COLUMBIA - The Choral Arts Alliance of...
Fulton runners beat the cold at Hot Cocoa Hustle 5k
Fulton runners beat the cold at Hot Cocoa Hustle 5k
FULTON - About 20 Fulton YMCA members kicked...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with snow accumulation of 4-7" in central Missouri since Thursday afternoon. ...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mountaineers roll over Tigers, Tigers fall below .500
Mountaineers roll over Tigers, Tigers fall below .500
MORGANTOWN, WV - The Tigers walked into the WVU Coliseum and suffered a 74-51 defeat to the 14th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. The Tiger defense looked helpless at the beginning...
Mizzou finishes 3rd in Aggie Invitational
Mizzou finishes 3rd in Aggie Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, TX - The Missouri Tigers...
Cougars get stung, fall to Hornets 85-72
Cougars get stung, fall to Hornets 85-72
ST. LOUIS, MO - The Columbia Cougars men's...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
FridayMorningPlanner
Share: