FridayMorningPlanner

BREAKING: Gov. Parson addresses presumptive positive COVID-19 case
BREAKING: Gov. Parson addresses presumptive positive COVID-19 case
CLAYTON- Gov. Mike Parson held a press conference about the first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Missouri Saturday night. The patient is a women in her 20s who went to St. Louis urgent care...
UPDATE: Mother whose daughter died in fire pleads guilty to one charge
UPDATE: Mother whose daughter died in fire pleads guilty to one charge
MARIES COUNTY- The mother of a 14-year-old...
True/False Film Fest encourages sustainability
True/False Film Fest encourages sustainability
COLUMBIA – One of the biggest missions...
Mizzou prepares to award its first Nobel scholarships
Mizzou prepares to award its first Nobel scholarships
COLUMBIA, MO - Officials at the University of Missouri (Mizzou) announced that they have selected 20 students to award this year's first Nobel scholarships. This doubles as a celebration for...
Callaway County deputies face off against teachers in basketball game
Callaway County deputies face off against teachers in basketball game
KINGDOM CITY - Callaway County deputies took...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
Sports
No. 24 Tigers softball defeats Ole Miss
No. 24 Tigers softball defeats Ole Miss
COLUMBIA, MO - The No.24 Missouri Tigers softball team defeated the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, 6-1. The bats were hot early for the Tigers as they took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. The...
