FridayMorningPlanner

Columbia ham radio operator participates in "Ham Radio Field Day"
COLUMBIA - Ham radio operator Ernest Shaw spent his Saturday on his back porch, sifting through static, looking to intercept messages from thousands across the world. It is all a part of an event...
MU Raptor Rehab releases eagle back into the wild
COLUMBIA - An eagle is soaring to new heights...
One arrested in connection with two Friday morning arson investigations
JEFFERSON CITY - Someone threw explosive...
Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to...
Columbia ham radio operator participates in "Ham Radio Field Day"
COLUMBIA - Ham radio operator Ernest Shaw...
Man accused of skipping seizure meds before deadly crash
OZARK (AP) — A Missouri man accused of...
MU Raptor Rehab releases eagle back into the wild
COLUMBIA - An eagle is soaring to new heights...
One arrested in connection with two Friday morning arson investigations
JEFFERSON CITY - Someone threw explosive...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Weather
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our changing climate here in Missouri is the shifting of our seasons. Let’s dig into summer and how it compares to our other three seasons using data...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
Sports
WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
COLUMBIA - We are saddened to see Chris Gervino leave KOMU 8 with his last day scheduled for Thursday, June 25. It is impossible to show the impact that Chris had on Mid-Missouri and the...
Mizzou Football talks recruiting, COVID and more in media availability
COLUMBIA —Wednesday marked the...
Looking back with KOMU's Chris Gervino at three decades of Missouri sports
COLUMBIA —During his 20 years with...
