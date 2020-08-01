FridayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Quincy, Ill. police arrest one suspect in deadly Mexico home invasion
Quincy, Ill. police arrest one suspect in deadly Mexico home invasion
QUINCY, Ill. - One suspect in a deadly Audrain County home invasion was arrested Friday night. Quincy Police said Saturday morning Deyton Fisher, 22, of Mexico, Missouri, is in custody on charges...
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 61 new cases
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 61 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Missing Columbia resident last seen last Saturday
Missing Columbia resident last seen last Saturday
COLUMBIA - 58-year-old Columbia resident...
News
Graduates finally cross the stage
Graduates finally cross the stage
COLUMBIA - Two schools, two graduations. Graduates had the opportunity to finally celebrate four years worth of hard work Saturday. Jefferson City High School and Hickman High School both...
Democrats to choose challenger for Eric Schmitt in AG race
Democrats to choose challenger for Eric Schmitt in AG race
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A former assistant...
One dead, two injured after shots fired at house party
One dead, two injured after shots fired at house party
WARRENSBURG - One woman is dead and two people...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic organizers believe Covid-19 health guidelines will bring up the vital role athletic trainers will need to take this fall sports season. In MSHSAA’s...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
Weather
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No, really! The atmosphere is fluid; it has circulations and waves and dynamics. In...
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our...
Sports
UPDATE: Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, three players test positive
UPDATE: Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, three players test positive
MILWAUKEE ( KSDK ) — The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Friday afternoon has been postponed again due to one more player and three staff members testing positive for COVID-19....
WATCH: Cuonzo full interview
WATCH: Cuonzo full interview
Mizzou head basketball coach sat down in a...
MU basketball coach reacts to NCAA allowing social justice patches
MU basketball coach reacts to NCAA allowing social justice patches
COLUMBIA — MU men's basketball coach...
