FridayMorningPlanner

Hartsburg still sees business even without pumpkin festival
Hartsburg still sees business even without pumpkin festival
HARTSBURG - It's the year without a pumpkin festival in Hartsburg. For the past 28 years, the annual Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival has brought thousands of people to the small town and while it...
State health dept says 5,000 COVID-19 case count caused by database error
State health dept says 5,000 COVID-19 case count caused by database error
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of...
Tipton sailor laid to rest 76 years after dying in combat
Tipton sailor laid to rest 76 years after dying in combat
TIPTON - A World War II sailor returned home...
Hickman eSports shifts to remote season during pandemic
Hickman eSports shifts to remote season during pandemic
COLUMBIA — Like most high school sports having to adapt to the pandemic, esports in Columbia turned fully-remote heading into the fall. Hickman eSports kicked off its Overwatch fall season...
Police: 3 killed, 7 injured over six hours in St. Louis
Police: 3 killed, 7 injured over six hours in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say three people...
Pandemic changes Jefferson City Walk to End Alzheimer's
Pandemic changes Jefferson City Walk to End Alzheimer's
JEFFERSON CITY– The annual Jefferson...
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period....
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Weather
Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
(CNN) -- US Gulf Coast communities are bracing for a "life-threatening" storm surge and ferocious winds as Hurricane Delta , now a powerful Category 3 storm, inches closer. First Alert Weather...
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta is...
The way Americans are thinking about climate change is, well, changing
The way Americans are thinking about climate change is, well, changing
COLUMBIA - The Earth’s climate had been...
Sports
Columbia College men's soccer stays undefeated in conference games
Columbia College men's soccer stays undefeated in conference games
COLUMBIA - Keeping up their win streak...
Mizzou upsets 17th ranked LSU
Mizzou upsets 17th ranked LSU
COLUMBIA - In the first win under first year...
Share: