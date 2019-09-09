FridayWeatherPlanner

Facebook
Data: Special Session puts a focus on single issues
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson's special session on motor vehicle sales tax starts Monday and data, from Google Trends, shows sales tax has been googled more compared to other political issues....
Missouri Task Force One returns home after helping with hurricane
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force One returned...
Missouri GOP Gov. Parson expected to make strong 2020 bid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri...
Data: Special Session puts a focus on single issues
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson's special session on motor vehicle sales tax starts Monday and data, from Google Trends, shows sales tax has been googled more compared to other political issues....
Police: man hit family member with a brick
FULTON - Police arrested a man Saturday after...
UTV accident sent Holts Summit woman to the hospital
COLUMBIA - A women overturned her UTV early...
Repairs start for two bridges along Highway 63
COLUMBIA – Two more bridges along...
Missouri Task Force One returns home after helping with hurricane
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force One returned...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Chiefs win season opener
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Vital players dropped like flies on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sunshine state. Within the first quarter, both teams experienced...
Royals shutout by Marlins in series finale
MIAMI - It was all Marlins in this one as...
Offense leads the way as Cardinals pick up win
ST. LOUIS - Harrison Bader and company...
