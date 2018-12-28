Friends remember MU student killed in hit and run accident

COLUMBIA - Friends of MU student Paul Miltenberger are remembering him following his death in a hit and run accident in Dallas, Texas Sunday.

A friend, Mary Rudelic, said Miltenberger was a good person often seen as the life of the party.

"He was a very very happy guy. He was lovable, the life of the party. Everyone was friends with him, she said. He was one of the nicest guys I know," Rudelic said.

Miltenberger was a sophomore business major and a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, which sent this tweet:

Whether you knew him as Paul, P-RO, or anything in between, we lost an incredible brother today. RIP Paul, our prayers are with you. — BetaThetaPi-Missouri (@Beta_Missouri) April 5, 2015

The fraternity's president and members otherwise declined to comment publicly.

Rudelic said Miltenberger would put others before himself.

"When you walked into a room, you didn't have to go up to him first. He would call you out and find you first and see how you were doing, make sure you were good," Rudelic said.

Members of Beta Theta Pi tweeted they will be holding a candle light vigil to honor Miltenberger's life Monday at 8 p.m. on the front lawn of their house at 520 South College Street.

They said all are welcome to attend.