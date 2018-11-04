Frog Hunting Season Kicks Off Across Missouri

COLUMBIA - Frog hunting season began across Mid-Missouri Monday at sunrise.

Bullfrogs and green frogs are the two species of frogs people are allowed to hunt.

Children under the age of 16 and adults over the age of 65 are not required to have a permit to hunt. Those between the age of 16 and 65 need to have either a hunting or fishing permit.

Under a fishing permit, frogs may be taken by:

hand

handnet

atlatl

gig

bow

trotline

throwline

limb line

bank line

jug line

snagging

snaring

grabbing

pole and line

Under a hunting permit, frogs may be taken by a .22 or smaller caliber rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, bow, or crossbow.

The Department of Conservation says under state law residents are allowed to catch up to 8 frogs of both species per day and only 16 frogs per person can be stored at a time.

Frog hunting season ends Friday, October 31.