Fulton at California District Semifinals

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 30 School of the Osage Home Win 28 - 22
9 / 6 Versailles Away Win 44 - 33
9 / 13 North Callaway Home Win 54 - 14
9 / 20 Moberly Away Loss 7 - 43
9 / 27 Marshall Home Win 56 - 28
10 / 4 Hannibal Away Loss 32 - 61
10 / 11 Boonville Home Loss 39 - 42
10 / 18 Mexico Away Loss 0 - 21
10 / 25 Kirksville Home Loss 24 - 34
10 / 31 Chillicothe Away Win 34 - 30
11 / 6 California Away Loss 0 - 49

 

