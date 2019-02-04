Fulton at California District Semifinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 30
|School of the Osage
|Home
|Win
|28 - 22
|9 / 6
|Versailles
|Away
|Win
|44 - 33
|9 / 13
|North Callaway
|Home
|Win
|54 - 14
|9 / 20
|Moberly
|Away
|Loss
|7 - 43
|9 / 27
|Marshall
|Home
|Win
|56 - 28
|10 / 4
|Hannibal
|Away
|Loss
|32 - 61
|10 / 11
|Boonville
|Home
|Loss
|39 - 42
|10 / 18
|Mexico
|Away
|Loss
|0 - 21
|10 / 25
|Kirksville
|Home
|Loss
|24 - 34
|10 / 31
|Chillicothe
|Away
|Win
|34 - 30
|11 / 6
|California
|Away
|Loss
|0 - 49
For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com
