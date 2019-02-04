Fulton at California District Semifinals

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 30 School of the Osage Home Win 28 - 22 9 / 6 Versailles Away Win 44 - 33 9 / 13 North Callaway Home Win 54 - 14 9 / 20 Moberly Away Loss 7 - 43 9 / 27 Marshall Home Win 56 - 28 10 / 4 Hannibal Away Loss 32 - 61 10 / 11 Boonville Home Loss 39 - 42 10 / 18 Mexico Away Loss 0 - 21 10 / 25 Kirksville Home Loss 24 - 34 10 / 31 Chillicothe Away Win 34 - 30 11 / 6 California Away Loss 0 - 49

