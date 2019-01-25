Fulton at Mexico FNF Week Eight

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 30 St. Joseph Lafayette Away Loss 7 - 26
9 / 6 California Home Loss 14 - 42
9 / 13 Marshall Home Win 14 - 7
9 / 20 Hannibal Away Loss 20 - 21
9 / 27 Boonville Home Loss 6 - 12
10 / 4 Warrenton Away Win 22 - 0
10 / 11 Kirksville Away Loss 10 - 14
10 / 18 Fulton Home Win 21 - 0
10 / 25 Moberly Away Loss 14 - 41
10 / 31 Kirksville Away Loss 6 - 12

 

