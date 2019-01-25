Fulton at Mexico FNF Week Eight
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 30
|St. Joseph Lafayette
|Away
|Loss
|7 - 26
|9 / 6
|California
|Home
|Loss
|14 - 42
|9 / 13
|Marshall
|Home
|Win
|14 - 7
|9 / 20
|Hannibal
|Away
|Loss
|20 - 21
|9 / 27
|Boonville
|Home
|Loss
|6 - 12
|10 / 4
|Warrenton
|Away
|Win
|22 - 0
|10 / 11
|Kirksville
|Away
|Loss
|10 - 14
|10 / 18
|Fulton
|Home
|Win
|21 - 0
|10 / 25
|Moberly
|Away
|Loss
|14 - 41
|10 / 31
|Kirksville
|Away
|Loss
|6 - 12
For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com
