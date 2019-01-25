Fulton at Mexico FNF Week Eight

<a href="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/ck.php?n=1383801073760" mce_href="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/ck.php?n=1383801073760" target='_blank'> <img src="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/avw.php?block=1&zoneid=1917&n=1383801073760" mce_src="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/avw.php?block=1&zoneid=1917&n=1383801073760" border='0' alt='' /> </a>

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 30 St. Joseph Lafayette Away Loss 7 - 26 9 / 6 California Home Loss 14 - 42 9 / 13 Marshall Home Win 14 - 7 9 / 20 Hannibal Away Loss 20 - 21 9 / 27 Boonville Home Loss 6 - 12 10 / 4 Warrenton Away Win 22 - 0 10 / 11 Kirksville Away Loss 10 - 14 10 / 18 Fulton Home Win 21 - 0 10 / 25 Moberly Away Loss 14 - 41 10 / 31 Kirksville Away Loss 6 - 12

For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com