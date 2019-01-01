Fulton Man Dies Off Highway 54

FULTON (AP) — Missouri investigators are awaiting autopsy results on a 25-year-old man who died following a scuffle with state troopers.

A source reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the man as Joseph Cockrum, of Fulton.

Patrol Sgt. Paul Reinsch says the incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a trooper saw a car parked along U.S. 54 in Callaway County with its lights on and doors open.

The trooper stopped and saw Cockrum rolling in the grass near the car. Reinsch says Cockrum started fighting with the trooper. Another trooper arrived and both tried to get Cockrum under control, but he stopped breathing.

The officers administered CPR, but Cockrum was pronounced dead a short while later at a Fulton hospital.

Reinsch says investigators are checking the vehicle for clues to the death.