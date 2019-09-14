Fulton Public Schools Update

FULTON - The Fulton Public Schools Board of Education released updates to a plan that will make district-wide improvements to schools on Wednesday night.

The estimated cost of the upgrades is $28 million, pending an April 2020 bond worth $27 million.

Hollis + Miller Architects of Kansas City, Missouri estimated the costs a little more than a million dollars over budget in order to ensure the project does not go over cost.

Most of the plan is still preliminary. The only certainty is the high school, middle school, all three elementary schools and the Fulton Early Childhood Center will receive upgrades.

"We're setting you guys up to make whatever decisions you guys want to make as a school district and as a school board," a Hollis + Miller Architects representative said as he addressed the board during the meeting. "You have that capacity to make that decision."

Fulton Public Schools wants input from parents in the district before making final decisions.

Since Aug. 29, Fulton Public Schools has held two public forums on the matter prior to Wednesday's board meeting.

The next public forum will be held on October 30.