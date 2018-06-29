Fulton vs. Mexico Week 7
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|8-26
|Hillsboro
|Home
|L
|25-53
|9-2
|Marshall
|Home
|W
|34-8
|9-9
|Winfield
|Away
|W
|59-6
|9-16
|Centralia
|Home
|L
|6-33
|9-23
|Boonville
|Away
|L
|12-18
|9-30
|St. Charles
|Away
|W
|54-40
|10-7
|Fulton
|Home
|W
|47-6
|10-14
|Moberly
|Away
|L
|7-17
|10-21
|Hannibal
|Away
|L
|49-6
|10-28
|Kirksville
|Home
|W
|60-56
The Mexico High School football squad is coming off an unspectacular but solid 2010 season. New Head Coach Nick Hoth is ready for his first season, and he thinks Mexico made a lot of progress last year.
