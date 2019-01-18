Fulton vs. Mexico Week 8
Related Story
|Date
|Opponent
|
|Result
|Score
|8-24
|Lafayette
|Home
|L
|16-54
|8-31
|California
|Away
|L
|0-40
|9-7
|Marshall
|Away
|L
|15-35
|9-14
|Hannibal
|Home
|L
|14-41
|9-21
|Boonville
|Away
|L
|0-26
|9-28
|Warrenton
|Home
|W
|49-29
|10-5
|Kirksville
|Home
|L
|14-22
|10-12
|Fulton
|Away
|L
|19-35
|10-19
|Moberly
|Home
|L
|8-31
|10-26
|Hannibal
|Away
|L
|0-42
|
Mexico Head Coach Ty Harrison has one word on the brain - building.
Beginning his first season as head coach, he is chomping at the bit to get this 2012 season underway.
Mexico returns a mere seven starters: four on offense and three on defense.
For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.
News
Date Opponent Result Score 8-24 ... More >>
Date Opponent Result Score 8-24... More >>