Fulton vs. Mexico Week 8

Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Lafayette
 Home
 L 16-54
8-31
 California
 Away
 L 0-40
9-7
 Marshall
 Away
 L 15-35
9-14
 Hannibal
 Home
 L 14-41
9-21
 Boonville
 Away
 L
 0-26
9-28
 Warrenton
 Home
 W
 49-29
10-5
 Kirksville
 Home
 L
 14-22
10-12
 Fulton
 Away
 L
 19-35
10-19
 Moberly
 Home
 L
 8-31
10-26
 Hannibal
 Away
 L
 0-42

Mexico Head Coach Ty Harrison has one word on the brain - building.

Beginning his first season as head coach, he is chomping at the bit to get this 2012 season underway.

Mexico returns a mere seven starters: four on offense and three on defense.

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

