Fundraiser aims to help parents of children who died in condo fire

OSAGE BEACH - A friend of the families that lost four children in a condominium fire has started a Go Fund Me fundraising page.

Bill Borders, who owns the Italian restaurant Li'l Rizzo's, employs three of children's parents.

"They're like my family. They've worked for me for 20 years," Borders said.

He said he used to see the children come into the restaurant all the time, and the parents, who are taking leaves of absence, are devastated.

"How can you recover from something like that?" Borders said.

Two-year-old Kairi Helton, 2-year-old Zeza Bradshaw, 4-year-old Lee Ann Hendrickson and 5-year-old Joshua Hendrickson died in the fire at the Compass Pointe condominiums.

He said the community has been very supportive. He said people have been calling him asking what they can do to help and have been offering clothes, furniture and even their homes as a place for the families to stay.



Borders said the families need help.



"They're good, hardworking people. They don't have a lot of money," Borders said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Go Fund Me page had raised more than $17,000 of the $100,000 goal.

Borders said the money will go, in part, to cover funeral expenses. The children will be laid to rest Monday.



"There's no way to replace what they've lost," Borders said.