Gabbert Practices with First Team Following Garrard Injury

COLUMBIA - Jaguars quarterback Davis Garrard left practice after tweaking his back during 11-on-11 drills Thursday night. Trainers worked on the 10-year veteran on the sideline before he hobbled out a side exit and onto a golf cart.

The departure of Garrard moved first round draft pick Blaine Gabbert up to work with the first team.

"You guys give Dave a hard time, he's a hell of a quarterback. Being a backup quarterback in the NFL is the easiest job in the world because everyone thinks you are better than the starter but that couldn't be more wrong because that changes real quick when you start playin on the football field," said Gabbert.

Gerrard missed a few days of practice last season because of a sore back, but he played through the injury. He tore ligaments in his middle finger on his throwing hand las year and sat out the season finale. He finished the year with 23 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.