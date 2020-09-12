Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines

COLUMBIA - The Chiefs open their title defense Thursday night against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City is one of two NFL teams hosting live crowds in week one. The Jacksonville Jaguars will also have fans in the stands.

The Chiefs are allowing up to 22% capacity. That is around 16,000 fans.

Kansas City is requiring all fans to wear masks at all times. They also have social distancing practices in place. There will be hand sanitizer available all around the stadium.

Fans sitting in suites have to pass a COVID-19 test.

"We actually had to take COVID tests ourselves because we're in an enclosed space," said Chiefs fan Jackson Stone. "I had to drive to Arrowhead on Monday and turn in my COVID test."

MU and the Health Department have encouraged students to stay in Columbia to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Boone County/Columbia Health Department Educator Ashton Stone said, "following social distancing, hand washing, wearing that mask is just as important if you you're in Boone County and if you're out."

KOMU 8 Sports will have special coverage starting at 5 p.m. The game kicks off at 7:20 p.m.